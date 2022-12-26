Rainy Next Two Days, Windier Tonight - Tuesday

Good morning! It’s a showery start to our Monday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Most locations are well above freezing due to a warmer southerly breezy. A portion of the metro area is experiencing an east wind this morning, which is blowing cooler air out of the Gorge. A few spots are below 40 degrees, but will jump into the 40s later this morning (as the southerly wind takes over). Many in the central/eastern Gorge & upper Hood River Valley won’t be as lucky today. Widespread freezing temperatures and additional precipitation will lead to ice accumulation. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect through at least today, with an additional glazing to 1/4″ possible. There could be pockets that see greater ice accumulation through midnight. Aside for a very wet & breezy day, expect mild temperatures west of the Cascades. Highs should reach the low to mid 50s across the metro area. This will translate to high snow levels (in the ballpark of 8,000 feet). Expect wet roads through the Cascade Passes.

The low pressure system bringing rain & wind will be targeting western Washington, and will bring pretty strong wind to the Coast & Coast Range late today into Tuesday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for tonight & Tuesday, but could be upgraded to a Wind Advisory at some point today. Expect gusts between 40-55 mph. Inland valleys could experience gusts between 30-40+ mph. High temps will likely reach the low to mid 50s again, but will cool down into the 40s toward the end of the day.

Wednesday should feature a bit of a break in the steady rain, although showers will still be around from time to time. Yet another wet system comes through Thursday into early Friday, but a drier pattern should prevail between Friday evening and the weekend. Expect slightly cooler conditions with highs dipping into the 40s.

Have a great Monday!

