Sheriff’s Office: 4 injured in Fairview Christmas party stabbing

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people, including the suspect, were stabbed in a fight involving a knife at a Christmas party in Fairview Sunday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street just after 3 p.m. All four people are expected to recover.

MCSO is actively investigating.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

