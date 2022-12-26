Sheriff’s Office: 4 injured in Fairview Christmas party stabbing

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people, including the suspect, were stabbed in a fight involving a knife at a Christmas party in Fairview Sunday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street just after 3 p.m. All four people are expected to recover.

MCSO is actively investigating.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.