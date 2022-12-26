Sheriff’s Office: 4 injured in Fairview Christmas party stabbing
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people, including the suspect, were stabbed in a fight involving a knife at a Christmas party in Fairview Sunday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street just after 3 p.m. All four people are expected to recover.
MCSO is actively investigating.
