Wet & Windy Day Tuesday

Today has sure been a wet one! We have seen rain pretty consistently through the day. We also see quite a gradient in our temperatures! Most of the metro area got a south wind today, which warmed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s, however in Portland, Troutdale and Vancouver, an east wind has kept temperatures from climbing out of the low 40s. That east wind should die down tonight and temperatures should actually be the warmest closer to midnight.

Tomorrow will be a somewhat stormy day for the Portland metro area. A south wind will pick up overnight, bringing very gusty winds to the valleys and to the coast. We have a high wind warning for the Oregon coast for winds gusting 65 MPH or even strong along the beach. The Willamette Valley will also have a wind advisory in place, where we could see wind gusts up to 50 MPH, or stronger in our hills. These winds are strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause some power outages. Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 50s for most of us tomorrow with that south wind. The mountain will also start with rain tomorrow, but will switch to snow in the day and we could see some good accumulation there. We expect about 4-8″ by tomorrow evening. The winds should die down tomorrow night, as will the rain. We expect around 1″ of rain tomorrow for the Portland area.

A few showers will continue Wednesday, but will feel quite a bit drier. Temperatures for the remainder of our forecast will mostly be in the mid to upper 40s, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The rain will pick back up Thursday, and the first part of the day Friday. We could see a couple showers Saturday, but NYE should be a bit drier and then a mostly dry day for New Year’s Day. Showers look to return early next week, with our coolest day in the mid 40s. This week will also bring snow back to the mountains, and we could see around 2 feet of snow fall at Government Camp into early next week.

