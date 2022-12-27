About 50,000 without power across Oregon due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people across Oregon are waking up without power Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m. Portland General Electric reported 239 outages impacting almost 20,000 homes across the Portland area.

Pacific Power also reported 366 power outages impacting more than 32,500 households with the biggest impact along the coast.

These outages come as the latest of a series of outages due to strong winds, fallen trees, an ice storm and vandalism.

A strong low-pressure system is approaching the Washington Coast, bringing pretty intense wind to our coastline. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the coast & Coast Range through 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Gusts will range between 55-70+ mph, but isolated gusts of 80 mph can’t be ruled out in the windiest spots. Friday will also see strong winds in the western valleys. Downed trees and spotty power outages are to be expected.

Keep your family prepared by having phones charged, and candles, lanterns and flashlights ready.

