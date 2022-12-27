Deadly crash causes ‘lengthy closure’ of I-84 near Bonneville Dam
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly crash on I-84 at the Bonneville Dam exit on Tuesday afternoon.
According to MCSO, the crash happened at milepost 41 and deputies are expecting the crash to be a “lengthy closure.”
The MCSO urges drivers to find alternative routes or postpone traveling through the area until the crash is resolved.
I-84 eastbound is also closed from Troutdale to the Eagle Creek exit. MCSO says if drivers are within the closure distance, cars should exit the freeway and return to I-84 westbound.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.
This is developing news and will be updated.
