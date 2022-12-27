Deadly crash causes ‘lengthy closure’ of I-84 near Bonneville Dam

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly crash on I-84 at the Bonneville Dam exit on Tuesday afternoon.

According to MCSO, the crash happened at milepost 41 and deputies are expecting the crash to be a “lengthy closure.”

The MCSO urges drivers to find alternative routes or postpone traveling through the area until the crash is resolved.

I-84 eastbound is also closed from Troutdale to the Eagle Creek exit. MCSO says if drivers are within the closure distance, cars should exit the freeway and return to I-84 westbound.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

This is developing news and will be updated.

