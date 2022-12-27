First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet.

They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be much larger than that and could occur at any time.

