First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:53 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet.

They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be much larger than that and could occur at any time.

