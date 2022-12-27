First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain causing widespread issues in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, Dec. 27 is a First Alert Weather Day for northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington due to high winds, power outages and flooding issues.

Power outages are expected to continue throughout the day.

9:36 AM: Arndt Road at the I-5 underpass is flooded and closed, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

TRAFFIC ALERT : Arndt Rd at the I5 underpass is flooded and closed. Use alternate routs. Also. Please remember to avoid driving through high water. Other areas may also be flooded. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/OmNLOJT7Nu — Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) December 27, 2022

---

9:00 AM: The Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport is closed due to high winds and an overturned semi-truck.

