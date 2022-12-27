First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain causing widespread issues in Oregon, Washington
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, Dec. 27 is a First Alert Weather Day for northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington due to high winds, power outages and flooding issues.
Latest First Alert forecast
Power outages are expected to continue throughout the day.
9:36 AM: Arndt Road at the I-5 underpass is flooded and closed, according to the Aurora Fire Department.
---
9:00 AM: The Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport is closed due to high winds and an overturned semi-truck.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.