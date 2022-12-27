First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain causing widespread issues in Oregon, Washington

I-5 underpass flooding in Aurora, Ore. on Tues. Dec. 27 2022.
I-5 underpass flooding in Aurora, Ore. on Tues. Dec. 27 2022.(Aurora Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, Dec. 27 is a First Alert Weather Day for northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington due to high winds, power outages and flooding issues.

Latest First Alert forecast

Power outages are expected to continue throughout the day.

9:36 AM: Arndt Road at the I-5 underpass is flooded and closed, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

---

9:00 AM: The Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport is closed due to high winds and an overturned semi-truck.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Overturned semi closes down Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport. 12/27/2023
Overturned semi closes Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport
Overturned semi truck
Semi-truck hydroplanes, crashes on I-5 near Boones Ferry Road
A massive wave caused by extremely strong winds at Cape Disappointment, Ore. on Mon. Dec. 26,...
Over 60,000 without power across Oregon due to high winds
tipsy towing mcminnville
Local towing company offering free ‘tipsy tows’ during holidays