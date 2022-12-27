Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro

LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30.

“This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden Lynch said after pulling over to snap some photos of the flooding.

“It’s very scary, and very dangerous,” Crystal Clark added, who was rear ended due to the flood hazard in the roadway. “The road is obviously flooded. When I came through, there was a gentleman stopped in the median.”

Clark said that gentleman was trying to alert people of the upcoming hazard, which was forcing oncoming traffic into the opposing lane. That ended up slowing Clark down and led to her being rear ended.

In her time stuck and watching people drive through the still water, she explained multiple cars had stalled.

Meanwhile, Lynch called the hazard an unwelcome surprise.

“I have never seen anything like that before,” he said. “The deep water really caught me off guard. I didn’t notice it until I was almost in it.”

ODOT crews responded with tools, which they used to dig at the heart of the problem and clean up the mess. They also parked a truck with flashing lights in front of the issue to warn drivers of the upcoming hazard.

Many vehicles were forced off the road because of the flooding, and police were seen coming by to check on them and make sure they were okay after dealing with the still water at highway speeds.

“We get a lot of crazy rain out here in Portland,” Lynch laughed.

