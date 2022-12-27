Local towing company offering free ‘tipsy tows’ during holidays

YAMHILL CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A local towing company said it’s their season of giving by offering free towing and rides to keep the Yamhill County community safe during the holidays.

Steven Gale said his brother and their wives started Gale’s Towing in 1991 and they’ve kept the business in the family.

“My son was riding along with me at the age of five years old in the tow truck,” Steven Gale, of Gale’s Towing, said.

Now his son, Brad Gale helps run the family operation.

“Can be anywhere from a car in the ditch or saving someone’s animal that’s locked in the car,” Brad Gale, of Gale’s Towing, said.

Brad’s also continued their annual tradition of offering free tows and rides during the holidays. A community service Steven and his brother started because they said they’ve witnessed too many preventable accidents.

“In ‘87 I became a volunteer firefighter for McMinnville,” Steven said. “As a paramedic for 18 years of it, a lot of crashes I was on, they were fatalities. Most of them were drunk driving at that time.”

“We get a lot of DUI crashes, at least a couple per week, and it’s sad to see it still happens even though we have a lot of options,” Brad said.

A lot of options, but they wanted to ensure people in Yamhill County have a free option they can turn to if needed.

“We can be a taxi service as well as a tow-taxi service home,” Brad said. “Usually from the hours of 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next day, we’ll offer that service for them to be able to get a ride home.”

They also have a request for drivers -- to help keep tow-truck operators safe while they’re on the job.

“Please do slow down and move over to the left if possible,” Brad said. “Give us enough room to do our jobs, get home safely to our families as well.”

And they said they hope everyone plans ahead to stay safe this holiday season.

“Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, drive safe,” Steven said.

ODOT also said if you plan to drink, have a plan and get a ride.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.