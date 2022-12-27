Multiple vehicles engulfed in flames at Battle Ground apartments

Car fire at Battle Ground apartments
Car fire at Battle Ground apartments(BGPD)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fire department investigators are looking into whether multiple vehicle fires outside a Battle Ground apartment complex were intentionally set.

On Dec. 26 around 3 a.m. firefighters were called to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Northwest 20th Avenue, for a reported fire. When they arrived they found multiple vehicles on fire and put them out. The fire appeared to have started with one vehicle and spread to the others.

Police said, evidence at the scene showed the fire may have been set on purpose.

Anyone with information about the fires, including video or witnesses seeing anything suspicious during the time were encouraged to contact the Battle Ground Police Department by calling 311 or online at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

