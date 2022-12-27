Overturned semi closes Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck rolled over and closed down all lanes on Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on U.S. 101 between mileposts 141 and 142.

No word yet on injuries. Drivers are advised to alternate routes and expect delays.

This is developing news.

