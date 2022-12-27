Overturned semi closes Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport

Overturned semi closes down Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport. 12/27/2023
Overturned semi closes down Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport. 12/27/2023(Brett Yount)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:34 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck rolled over and closed down all lanes on Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on U.S. 101 between mileposts 141 and 142.

No word yet on injuries. Drivers are advised to alternate routes and expect delays.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

