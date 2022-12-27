Overturned semi-truck closes I-5 near Boones Ferry Road

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:53 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck closed down I-5 Tuesday morning near Lower Boones Ferry Road, according to Oregon State police.

All lanes of I-5 are closed at milepost 290. Use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

