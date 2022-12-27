Portland police looking for missing Native American woman with dementia

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are looking for an elderly Native American woman with dementia who they say is likely using public transit.

Police asked for the public’s help finding Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with Willeto who appeared confused and lost.

Willeto said she wanted to go to 102nd Avenue but was walking in the opposite direction. The caller guided her in the right direction and she walked away.

The caller then called 911. Officers arrived but the woman could not be located. At 3:33 p.m., a missing person call came in from the 700 Block of Northeast 102nd Avenue. The caller reported Willeto missing from Willeto’s home. Since the initial report, there have been sightings of Arueda Willeto at 82nd Avenue, and at the Lloyd Center, indicating Willeto is familiar with, and likely using public transit.

Willeto was described as a Native American female, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 140 lbs. Willeto was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and blue Christmas pajama bottoms. Anyone who sees Arueda Willeto is asked to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.