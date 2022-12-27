Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for.

After four days, Chad Layman was finally able to get the tree removed from his home, but as crews cut the trunk off, the tree fell through their bathroom window.

“Disappointing,” says Layman. “I wish it hadn’t come down the way it did but once that happens you know there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Following the ice storm, came rain. It went through the tarp and into the floor and walls of their home.

“We started to see a drip- drip from the ceiling here, onto our dining room table and realized Yeah, it’s in the walls in the floor,” says Layman. “We’re drying with fans and humidifiers upstairs and downstairs. It don’t look like much down here but the ceilings wet.”

Layman also had a contractor take a look at the home and was told the foundation might be cracked. Now, he must have an engineer take a look at the structure.

“The tree hit the top of the house, but all that force is translated through to the bottom and the concrete definitely got damaged, it’s just a question of how bad it is,” says Layman.

Layman hopes to get his roof covered before the rain continues throughout the week but says it will probably be another day or two before it can get done.

Layman says he’s thankful no one was hurt and that he got to spend Christmas with his family. He says he’ll have to close down part of the home until it’s fixed and he’s prepared for the long process.

