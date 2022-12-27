Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead.

According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

A resident of the apartment complex told 911 dispatchers they shot a man who kicked in their door and then began making threats to one of their family members. Arriving officers found the man dead inside the apartment.

No other people involved were injured, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.