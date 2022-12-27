Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead.

According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

A resident of the apartment complex told 911 dispatchers they shot a man who kicked in their door and then began making threats to one of their family members. Arriving officers found the man dead inside the apartment.

No other people involved were injured, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Deadly crash causes ‘lengthy closure’ of I-84 near Bonneville Dam
A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas...
4th Washington state electrical substation vandalized
Truck hit by a tree
GALLERY: Your photos and videos of Tuesday’s storm
KPTV File Image
Missing Native American woman with dementia found safe