3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:46 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 26, near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County. OSP said an investigation revealed severe weather caused a large tree to fall directly onto the roof of an eastbound silver Ford F-150.

SEE ALSO: Windstorm topples trees, knocks out power to tens of thousands in Portland metro

The driver, 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, and two passenger, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released, were all pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Highway 26 was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which OSP said was hindered by weather and safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
Local family honors recent Beaverton High School grad with scholarship fund in her name
Local family honors recent Beaverton High School grad with scholarship fund in her name.
Family honors recent Beaverton High School grad with scholarship fund in her name
KPTV File Image
Estacada man shot by deputy after refusing to drop gun during domestic disturbance