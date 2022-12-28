3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 26, near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County. OSP said an investigation revealed severe weather caused a large tree to fall directly onto the roof of an eastbound silver Ford F-150.

The driver, 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, and two passenger, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released, were all pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Highway 26 was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which OSP said was hindered by weather and safety concerns.

