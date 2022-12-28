CCSO: Estacada man shot by deputy after refusing to drop gun during domestic disturbance

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – An Estacada man is in the hospital after being shot by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to officials.

CCSO says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance with a firearm in the 2100 block of South Jubb Road on the evening of Dec. 22. Arriving deputies were able to safely remove the family from the home and began communicating with the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Jason lee Savage.

Savage eventually exited the home with a handgun and refused to cooperate with commands to drop the weapon, CCSO says. Savage was then shot and taken to a local hospital.

According to CCSO, Savage is expected to survive.

