Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit.

Spokesperson for the City of Portland, Rick Graves said the crash involved several vehicles and one person had received a broken arm and leg.

Crews on the scene were using tools to cut that person out of their vehicle before they will be taken to a local hospital.

The closure was estimated to last for two hours.

Drivers should expect delays and find another route if possible.

