Heavy rain and strong winds impacting Oregon Coast

BAY CITY Ore. (KPTV) – From the Portland metro to the coast, people are feeling the impact of heavy wind and rain.

On the coast, fallen trees on power lines, crews racing around in the rain and flash floods, coastal Oregon communities were feeling the brunt of the latest storm Tuesday.

“It happens every year pretty much. We’ve been here seven years,” says Bay City resident Pam Curl.

Curl lives near Bay City on a small stream but with the latest weather, it’s become a raging river in her backyard. Curl and her husband have fitted their home with various barriers to keep flood waters out but she says the uncertainty is always scary.

“There’s only so much you can do. You just kind of don’t watch and know that you have some cleanup when it’s done and just be thankful doesn’t cause damage,” Curl says.

In nearby Nehalem, the town’s Main Street is completely flooded. Business owners say the nearby Nehalem river is a constant concern during a rain like the city got on Tuesday.

“You know, we knew it was coming,” says Dan Modrell of Nehalem Food Mart. “Just have to be ready and just see how it’s going to get.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.