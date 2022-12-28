I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.

The passenger, 20-year-old Paula Chamu Sanchez, died. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

I-84 was closed for about two and a half hours while OSP investigated.

