Local family honors recent Beaverton High School grad with scholarship fund in her name

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A local family is honoring their daughter -- who passed away in a sledding accident.

Anna Peterson had recently graduated from Beaverton High School and was studying at BYU when the accident happened. While Anna’s loved ones said they are heartbroken over what happened, they wanted to do something to keep her spirit shining bright.

Those who knew Anna Peterson best said she touched many lives.

“Anna was a gift from heaven,” John Peterson, Anna’s father, said.

Everyone FOX 12 spoke with describes her as a ray of light -- from family members, to friends, to coaches, and teachers.

“[She] wanted to make the people around her better,” John said.

“Had these golden curls for her hair and she always had a bright smile,” Joseph Peterson, Anna’s brother, said.

“Really made it her mission to make people feel so loved,” Skylar Teixeira, Anna’s best friend, said.

“She was always the first person to say hi,” Jane Christensen, Anna’s friend and lacrosse teammate, said.

“Great athlete, really wanted to learn, always asking questions,” Amber Christensen, Anna’s lacrosse Coach, said.

“If she saw someone fell, she would help them up,” Amanda Neff, Anna’s ski coach, said.

“In 23 years of teaching, Anna was one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Holly Munly, Anna’s English teacher, said.

“The warmth of a star. Someone you just felt good being around,” Bonnie Heaton, Anna’s high school guidance counselor, said.

“She cared about others and was selfless,” Anne Erwin, Anna’s high school principal, said.

After graduating Beaverton High School nearly at the top of her class, Anna was a freshman at BYU.

“Majoring in something called nutrition science, because it has all the same science requirements as a pre-medical path,” John said.

She passed away in a tragic sledding accident on Dec. 10. In her honor, her family is in the process of setting up a scholarship in her name at the Oregon Community Foundation.

“The name of the fund is called the Anna Ruby Joy Peterson Let Your Light So Shine Fund,” John said.

Her family said one of her many dreams was to study abroad to further research, so they hope to help others achieve their goals.

“I think it just keeps her light shining,” John said.

