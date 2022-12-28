Police: 2 teens arrested for stealing snakes, frogs, turtle from Bend reptile shop

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a burglary that happened at reptile pet store last month, according to the Bend Police Department.

On Nov. 28, officers received a report of a burglary that happened overnight at Reptile Zone in the 500 block of Northeast Greenwood Avenue. Police said security video showed two people wearing masks had removed an air conditioning unit from a window and entered the store.

The suspects stole three snakes, two frogs, a turtle, the store’s tip jar, and other merchandise. Police said the property stolen and damaged in the burglary totaled an estimated $3,054.

During the investigation, police were able to identify a 17-year-old boy as one of the suspects. Police said the community helped to identify him.

Officers contacted the teenage boy at his home in the 1200 block of Northwest Lexington Avenue. Police said the teen admitted that he and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Audrey Madison Groom, had burglarized the business and stole the reptiles.

According to police, the stolen merchandise and reptiles were found in the couple’s home. All of the recovered merchandise and reptiles were returned to the business owner.

Groom was booked into the Deschutes County Jail for first-degree theft and second-degree burglary. The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was booked into the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center for the same charges.

