Police investigating racial slur painted on front of West Linn home

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) – Officers in West Linn are investigating after a racist slur was found painted onto a home on Christmas, according to police.

Officers say they received reports of the slur on Dec. 25 and immediately began investigating, speaking with the homeowner and neighbors.

After receiving permission, officers painted over the slur.

SEE ALSO: Southwest Airlines cancelations cause big problems for Portland travelers

“Incidents such as this cause actual harm, both to those specifically targeted and the wider community at large,” the West Linn P.D. said. “We stand firmly against hate and bigotry in all of its forms, and in solidarity with our community members.”

According to the West Linn P.D. officers are actively investigating the crime and the Oregon Department of Justice has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at (503) 635-0238.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.