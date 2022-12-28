Police looking for missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl

Delilah Burns.
Delilah Burns.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:08 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Dec. 25.

She is described as being approximately 5′5 in height, weighing approx. 110lbs, and having brown hair and green eyes.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911.

