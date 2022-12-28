Police looking for missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Dec. 25.

She is described as being approximately 5′5 in height, weighing approx. 110lbs, and having brown hair and green eyes.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911.

