Portland’s Kwanzaa celebration brings together community and great food

Kwanzaa celebrates African-American and Pan African culture for the seven days following Christmas
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kwanzaa celebrates African-American and Pan African culture for the seven days following Christmas. The City of Portland is hosting its own celebration on Thursday complete with performances, music and of course – food!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the head chef of Heavy Plays in North Portland to find out they’ll be serving up.

To attend the free public event just check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland's Kwanzaa celebration brings together community and great food
KPTV File Image
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
KPTV File Image
3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26
Local family honors recent Beaverton High School grad with scholarship fund in her name