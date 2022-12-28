Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County.

Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.

SEE ALSO: 3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26

The driver, identified as 53-year-old James Darron Lyda, of Prineville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 26 was closed for about three hours during the investigation. Hoodland Fire, Warm Springs Fire and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.