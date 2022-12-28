Showery Day Ahead, Snowy in the Cascades

Good morning! It’s a much calmer start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The weather system that brought all of the rain, wind and mountain snow on Tuesday is moving east, but we’re still dealing with showers. Expect frequent showers this morning, followed by a drier afternoon and evening. You may encounter a shower sometime after midday, but there should be more dry time than wet time. Highs will reach the upper 40s today. We picked up about 7-14″ of snow in the Cascades, and it’s still snowing up there. The snow level is starting off around 3,000 feet, and will only reach about 3,500 feet later today. Showery weather will result in a few more inches of snow near & above the passes. Be prepared for winter traveling conditions.

Our next weather system will push in between tonight and Thursday morning. Expect a round of rain to start the day, with a transition to showers late morning into the afternoon. Once again, our highs should reach the upper 40s. We’ll pick up a few inches of snow near pass level before the snow level climbs to about 4,500-5,000 feet. The afternoon and evening will feature more of a wintry mix or rain at Government Camp.

Another front will swing through Thursday night, bringing a round of rain and high elevation snow. Friday shouldn’t be a particularly wet day; we’ll just have showers passing through from time to time. Temperatures will reach about 50 degrees in the metro area.

Most of the weekend still looks like it’ll be dry, but our computer models have been flip-flopping a bit for Saturday. Don’t be surprised if we have a few showers around. Sunday looks to be dry, but mostly cloudy.

Cooler air will work its way in early next week, but I don’t see any sign of lowland snow or ice.

Have a great Wednesday!

