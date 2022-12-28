Southwest Airlines cancelations cause big problems for Portland travelers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The issues with Southwest Airlines are also making a major impact in Portland. Like around much of the country, travelers are stuck at PDX with some not able to get to where they’re going until the new year.

Nearly all flights on southwest were canceled at PDX Tuesday, leaving hundreds of people stranded, frustrated and wondering what to do next.

Randy McGrady-Beach was supposed to fly to Austin with a stop in Denver on Thursday. He tried to re-book but can’t get a flight until January 2 and booked another flight from another airline instead.

“At first it was frustrating in the sense of what do we do? We were a little anxious about it but actually, that’s why I drove to the airport to talk to a ticket agency because there’s no way I can get through on the phone,” says McGrady-Beach. “I came here to the airport to see how I get a refund. Brent was really nice at Southwest, and he went ahead and put the request through to have money put back on our card.”

SEE ALSO: Deadly crash involving tree causes ‘lengthy closure’ of I-84 near Bonneville Dam

But Anna Maratos has been at PDX since 8 a.m. on Tuesday, trying to get a flight to Hawaii. But her next flight isn’t until Jan. 1.

“I was in line with everyone and everyone’s flight got canceled,” says Maratos. “It is very frustrating. I am very upset. I don’t wanna fly Southwest again. I was supposed to work back home so I’m losing all that money and I’m probably just gonna end up spending more money here.”

Southwest released the following statement:

With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes of an unprecedented volume and magnitude to our flight schedule and the tools our teams use to recover the airline remain at capacity. This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. As we continue the work to recover our operation, we have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days. And we’re working to reach Customers whose travel plans will change to offer specific information and available options, also available at Southwest.com/traveldisruption. Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees. With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement regarding Southwest Airlines’ cancellation of thousands of flights:

“The problems at Southwest Airlines over the last several days go beyond weather. The Committee will be looking into the causes of these disruptions and its impact to consumers. Many airlines fail to adequately communicate with consumers during flight cancellations. Consumers deserve strong protections, including an updated consumer refund rule.”

SEE ALSO: 4th Washington state electrical substation vandalized

In November, Chair Cantwell and Sens. Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal filed a comment on the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) proposed rule on airline ticket refunds, urging DOT to strengthen and expeditiously finalize the proposed rule to ensure that consumers are fairly compensated when an airline cancels or significantly delays their flight – including secondary costs incurred from hotels, meals and transportation in the event of a cancellation or significant delay due to a problem within the airline’s control.

But that’s not the only chaos happening at PDX. If you head to baggage claim, there is lost luggage left over from the holiday weekend, that is waiting to be picked up.

Mr. Betnun flew cross country with his daughter but says her car seat got lost along the way.

“I think a lot of them look the same her car seat got presumably picked up or left in Houston they said it arrived on the 24th but they had no flights on the 24th so it’s kind of a mystery,” says Betnun.

Leah Alper, has been waiting for her bag since Dec. 22.

“I got an email about it and then we waited three days and didn’t hear anything,” says Alper. “Waited two more days, didn’t hear anything about my clothes and bag -- I decided you know what, I’ll just go to the airport and see if it was here and luckily it was.”

Travelers tell FOX 12, they can’t get through to the airlines on the phone or they’re waiting too long for an email and found it easier to go straight to the airport and talk to someone face-to-face.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.