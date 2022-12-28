West Linn home fire displaces 9, sends 2 to hospital.

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) – Nine people have been displaced and two hospitalized after a Tuesday evening fire in West Linn, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fire at a large, multi-story home, according to officials. TVF&R says the large home had been converted into five individual apartments.

After arriving at the scene, crews quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to call additional engines for support. Firefighters then began searching the home, rescuing two people who initially declined to be hospitalized, although, later changed their minds, according to TVF&R. As the search continued, firefighters also found a pet cat dead.

Officials say the fast spread of the fire is in part to the home’s century-old construction style. After inspection, the extent of the fire damage has made the home uninhabitable, TV F&R said Tuesday night.

According to investigators, early reports point to the fire caused by an unattended, lit candle being used during a power outage.

The Red Cross has been activated and is working to find shelter for those affected.

