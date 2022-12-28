Wetter, But Still Mild Thursday

Today was certainly welcome after so many days of active weather in our western valleys! We saw few showers and mild temperatures with sun breaks through the day. We could see a few more showers through this evening, but expect to be more dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop in the low 40s as wet weather approaches very early tomorrow morning.

We’re going to start the day tomorrow with more consistent rain, then see showers through the afternoon. I think we’ll see the return of that steady rain later in the evening, before we dry out more overnight into Friday. Friday will only see a few leftover showers and mostly cloudy conditions. We’ll be slightly warmer Friday, with a high in the low 50s.

The holiday weekend will be more dry than wet! Saturday we have the chance to see a few showers, but should also be more dry than wet. We’ll have upper 40s as the high for your New Year’s Eve, then just slightly cooler for your New Year’s Day. January will spend its first day dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Early to the middle of next week looks to be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, in the low to mid 40s. Those temperatures are right around, or just slightly below, average. We are in a very mild weather pattern for the next week.

