Whale Watch Week is underway on the Oregon coast

Gray whale tail
Gray whale tail(Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Despite recent damaging winds, for the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks is hosting Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon coast.

Trained volunteers will be at 17 designated sites to help visitors not only spot whales but also share information and answer questions from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily.

Only one site, the Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint, was closed Tuesday because of the weather.

Whale Watch Week runs through January 1. That’s this Sunday.

A map of the volunteer staffed sites can be found here.

