SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Two Salem residents are in police custody after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of drugs and guns, Salem Police Department announced Wednesday.

Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 50, were taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic stop, Salem P.D. said. While searching their vehicle, detectives reportedly discovered two loaded handguns, plastic bags containing fentanyl pills and US currency.

$700k worth of drugs, 26 firearms confiscated from Salem home; 2 arrested. (Salem Police Department)

A search warrant was obtained and investigators began collecting evidence at the home shared by Hernandez and Diaz in the 2700 block of High ST SE.

Investigators recovered the following:

$63,274 US currency

29.2 pounds of methamphetamine

15.1 pounds of cocaine

12.3 pounds of fentanyl pills, or approximately 55,000 pills

2.4 pounds of heroin

26 firearms

One 3D printer

The Salem P.D. estimates the total cost of all seized narcotics is just under $700,000.

Hernandez and Diaz are currently lodged at the Multnomah County Jail pending federal drug-trafficking charges by the US Attorney’s Office District of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.