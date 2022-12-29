81-year-old man with dementia missing from Centennial Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man from the Centennial Neighborhood.

East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue just before 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a missing person.

According to PPB, Alfredo Caoile, 81, walked away from his home at about 8:35 a.m. Police say he suffers from dementia and requires medications for other chronic medical conditions.

Officers describe Caoile as an Asian male, 5′8″ in height, thin, last seen wearing brown and black striped beanie, gray sweater, brown and black striped pajama pants and black shoes. PPB says he has limited mobility and shuffles when he walks and while he understands English, has reverted back to his native Tagalog language with the advancement of his dementia. He does not have a cell phone and is not familiar with the transit system. Caoile is pronounced “koh-WEE-lee.”

If anyone sees Alfredo, please call 911. If anyone has information about him or this case, please e-mail missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-342759.

