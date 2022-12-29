Benton County deputies investigate shooting that injured 2

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from Thursday morning in Blodgett.

Deputies responded to a call at about 5:15 a.m. from a man who said he had been shot in his home by a woman living with him. They arrived at the home to find the 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital.

The woman and her car were both gone by the time deputies arrived. After a search, deputies found her on Clem Road in Lincoln County. The 57-year-old woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to the hospital.

BCSO is actively investigating the case and has not released any additional information.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.