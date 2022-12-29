Cost of electricity to go up Jan. 1, Oregon officials announce

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of electricity for customers of Pacific Power and Portland General Electric will increase Jan. 1, the Oregon Public Utility Commission announced Thursday.

The PUC regulates costs and services for public utilities in Oregon. The approved yearly adjustments for 2023 include both increasing energy costs and the cost of wildfire prevention.

A typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect monthly power bills to increase from $91.89 to $111.34, about a 15% increase, and a PGE customer can expect monthly bills to increase from $114.54 to $122.60, a 7% increase, PUC said.

This increase for Pacific Power customers will be more than estimated earlier in the year.

“That expected increase was based on Pacific Power’s preliminary power costs estimates,” PUC said. “Pacific Power’s final Nov. 15, 2022 power cost forecast, however, showed a 20.3 percent increase in power cost rates over the preliminary forecast.”

The actual price increase for each customer will depend on individual energy use and whether they are a residential, commercial or industrial customer.

“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity.”

Decker said there may be options for residential customers who are struggling to pay for power.

Oregon offers several forms of assistance, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

PUC also said both Pacific Power and PGE have discount programs for customers who qualify.

PGE serves about 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities, and Pacific Power (PacifiCorp) serves about 630,000 customers in Oregon, and approximately 2 million total customers in California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

