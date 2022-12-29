DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at the base in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street. Police said the crash caused a power outage in the North Tabor neighborhood.

Portland General Electric was notified about the damaged pole and power lines. The outage was still active as of 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jared C. Whitney, of Portland, was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene. He was later criminally cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

