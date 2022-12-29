‘First of its kind’: Pay-what-you-can diner serving Vancouver senior citizens

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Meals on Wheels People provides free meals for thousands of homebound seniors throughout the year. Part of their mission involves providing food, but they’re also interested in helping seniors maintain social connections. At a diner in Clark County, the organization believes it can do both.

“I love this place -- it’s adorable it’s clean, friendly and the food is delicious,” says regular Terra Kah.

On the 5300 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver sits a charming retro diner that’s drawing a steady stream of regulars. It’s one of Kah’s favorite spots and she dines there often.

“At least once a week,” Kah says.

She came here initially because she wanted to support Meals on Wheels.

“The staff is lovely. A lot of them recognize us because of course we’re here all the time.”

But she says the friendly staff, good quality food and reasonable prices have turned this into her restaurant of choice. The diner tries to source its food locally and the desserts are all made fresh, right at the diner.

“It’s actually unique in all of the U.S.,” Kah says. “One of the first of its kind.”

Meals on Wheels conceived of the diner as a way to help better serve its clients.

“The social isolation piece as we know is huge it’s an epidemic in America and with COVID, it got even worse, it took some time to get this together and here we are,” says Meals on Wheels’ Janice Butzke.

Seniors can eat at the diner and pay whatever they can afford. Unlike other senior dining centers where there’s a one-hour window for lunch, the diner allows seniors to eat when they want to, and they can bring their families with them.

“The ones that can get out, they still want to be in with the public, they’ll come to the bar and talk to a server or they’ll bring their family or grandkids in,” says Butzke.

To top it off, the diner raises money for meals on Wheels. The staff also regularly receives above the minimum wage and they receive benefits.

Kah says she’d like to see more diners like this one open up in her neighborhood.

The diner is open for breakfast and lunch, Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

