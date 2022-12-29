Lebanon High School girls return home after being stranded by flight delays

LEBANON, Ore. (KPTV) - A local high school girls basketball team is making their way back to Portland after being stuck for five days.

The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team arrived in Orlando on December 18 for the KSA Basketball Tournament. They were supposed to fly back to Portland on December 23, just in time for Christmas, but the bad weather had other plans, leaving them stuck at Miami airport for 13 hours.

“Things basically turned for the worse in the sense of everything was so backlogged, there wasn’t anything to go to Portland,” says Head Coach, Andrew Evans. “There was a lot of tears.”

Half of the team managed to get on a flight and arrived at PDX Wednesday afternoon, five days later.

“I think it’s just shock of being home, we didn’t think it would happen,” says Libby Jorgensen.

During their time in Florida there were 41 people in tow, including parents and coaches, and everyone had to lend a hand.

“Some of the parents put together a scavenger hunt for us to do around the hotel and then we went to Five Below and got gifts and did a White Elephant exchange together,” says Jorgensen.

Coach Evans said the KSA Tournament helped, getting the team a luxury hotel for the remainder of their stay. Back home, the Lebanon community helped as well, sending over $3,000 to help spread holiday cheer. That money allowed players and family to get necessities and have some fun like spending time at Disney Springs.

“We really appreciate the community for sending us money to go towards food,” says Jorgensen.

Family members back in Portland also sent their Christmas messages while waiting patiently for their arrival in back to Portland.

“All we could really say is we can celebrate Christmas anytime. So, we’re gonna have kind of like another mini-Christmas when they get back here,” says Frank Baburek, grandfather of Reagan Ross.

Despite the travel nightmare, everyone was in the holiday spirit.

“For the most part they did a great job handling the adversity and keeping their spirits high. Recognizing that everyone’s trying to do their best to get home,” says Evans.

“I got to hang out with people that I don’t usually hang out with a whole lot and just get to know them better,” says Addison Ellis.

The other half of the team is expected to arrive at PDX Wednesday evening.

