Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened on Dec. 24, at about 12:40 p.m., near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harvey Street. Police said officers found a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a man driving a white cargo van. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

On Wednesday, Lake Oswego police officers found the vehicle of interest in the shooting, a white Ford Econoline passenger van. Officers contacted the driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Kevin Eugene Irvine, of Tigard, and arrested him.

Irvine was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on felony crimes of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

