Oregon DHS seeks help finding missing Portland teen believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl who is believed to be in danger.

Taylor Halbrook, 16, who is in foster care, was reported missing from Southeast Portland on Dec. 24. DHS did not say why they believe Halbrook may be in danger.

DHS says Halbrook may be in the Portland metro area and is known to spend time in the southeast area, Oregon City, and the Medford area. According to DHS, she may be with James Austin Buchanan. No other details about Buchanan were provided by DHS.

Halbrook is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark brown hair. She has dark-rimmed glasses and may be wearing velvet silver sweatpants and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone who sees Halbrook should contact 911 or local law enforcement.

