Oregon residents who receive SNAP benefits and lost food in power outages may get replacement benefits

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who lost food in power outages can request replacement benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

SNAP recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 days of food loss. They may request replacement food benefits equal to one month of the normal benefit amount for the household.

Replacement benefits can be requested by calling Oregon eligibility customer service at (800) 699-9075 or emailing SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us.

Extra help can also be found at local food banks. See the Oregon Bank website to find a location near you.

