Police investigate shooting that 2 injured

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from Thursday morning in Blodgett.

Deputies responded to a call at about 5:15 a.m. from a man who said he had been shot in his home by a woman living with him. They arrived at the home to find the 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital.

The woman and her car were both gone by the time deputies arrived. After a search, deputies found her on Clem Road in Lincoln County. The 57-year-old woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to the hospital.

BCSO is actively investigating the case and has not released any additional information.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

