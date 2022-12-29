Rainy Morning, Snowy in the Cascades

Good morning! A Pacific front is driving rain across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington early on this Thursday. This band of rain will pass through during the morning commute, so be prepared for a soggy drive into work. Rain should transition to showers by mid-morning. We’ll deal with on & off showers today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Our snow level is around 3,500 feet, so expect accumulating snow at pass level this morning. The snow level will rise later on today, jumping to about 4,500-5,000 ft. I’m anticipating about 2-4 inches of snow near the passes, and about 4-8 inches above the passes. A second front will swing through between this evening and tonight, bringing another round of steady rain and mountain snow. This front will be a bit more potent, so standing water is likely on area roads.

Rain will come to an end before sunrise on Friday, but a few showers could still be around throughout the day. Friday should be our warmest day of the week as a southerly wind kicks in. Expect temps to rise into the low 50s Friday afternoon.

The holiday weekend isn’t looking too shabby! Some computer models keep us completely dry this weekend, while others have a few showers passing through Saturday afternoon. Expect more dry time than wet time with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A cooler east wind is likely to return early next week, dropping highs into the low to mid 40s with overnights in the 30s. Showers will come & go, and our snow level will bounce back and forth between about 2,500-3,500 feet.

Have a great Thursday!

