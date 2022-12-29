Rainy night, then turning drier heading into New Year’s weekend

A wet Pacific weather system is moving towards the coastline and it’ll be moving through tonight. Expect steady rain between about 6pm and midnight. It won’t be heavy, but a light-moderate steady rain. The clouds and breezy wind will keep temperatures well above freezing, in fact most of us won’t even get down to 40 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow that system stalls across the southern half of Oregon; a wet day from Eugene and Bend southward. But that leaves us with just a few scattered showers roaming through the area. The result is even less rain tomorrow than today. The drying trend continues through Saturday and Sunday as well.

This weekend will be more dry than wet and New Year’s Eve itself should be mainly dry too. Luckily weather will be uneventful for any festivities you have planned. No wind, significant rain, or snow/ice/cold through the weekend.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

The big picture shows a mild weather pattern continuing through the first week of January, beyond our 7 Day forecast. The first part of next week a chilly east wind will return, but it won’t be cold enough to give us freezing rain or snow. It’ll just be chilly with showers at times.

