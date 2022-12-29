Suspected DUII driver in custody after serious injury crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is in custody after a serious injury crash in Washington County Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 11 a.m. that a crash had occurred at Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Claremont Drive. The sheriff’s office said a driver is suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver who was hit was seriously injured and had to be removed from their vehicle by fire crews. They are expected to survive.

Update: Two individuals were involved in the crash. One patient was extricated, and both were transported to local area hospitals.



Thank you to our partners @WCSOOregon, @HillsboroFire, and @MetroWestAmb for their assistance at the scene. pic.twitter.com/eJNoyfsfI5 — TVF&R (@TVFR) December 29, 2022

The driver accused of causing the crash had minor injuries and is in police custody. Their name has not been released at this time.

The intersection of NW Bethany and NW Claremont will be shut down for several hours during the crash investigation. Drivers should use an alternate route.

