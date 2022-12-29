West Linn family says they feel targeted by racial slur written on neighbor’s house

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - A West Linn family said they feel targeted by a racial slur written on a neighbor’s house.

The family who feels like the racist language written on a house on Sunset Avenue is directed towards them tells FOX 12 not enough is being done to keep them safe.

The Channel family said they’ve lived in West Linn for decades.

“We’ve been there almost 22 years now, coming up on the new year,” Andre Channel said. “We love West Linn. Have some great friends.”

But they said they’ve been having issues with one particular neighbor for several years.

“We’ve been calling the police because of just escalating behavior. The screaming day in and day out,” Channel said. “The breaking her own windows.”

Andre spoke with FOX 12 while traveling outside of the country. He said he received a disturbing call from another neighbor on Christmas day.

“He was like hey, just want to let you know, your neighbor wrote the n-word all across their house,” Channel said. “This is the crossing the line for me, this is new.”

West Linn Police said they responded to this bias incident, and said they painted over the racist language.

The Channel family said they feel targeted and hope police can do more to help.

“When you’re telling us someone is a danger to themselves,” Channel said. “Now you’re telling us that they are also a danger to others.”

So far, they said they haven’t seen any result from investigators.

“It seems like we keep getting the run around in regards to there’s a process to this, a process to that,” Channel said. “My daughters shouldn’t have to be at home wondering what’s going to happen next.”

But Channel said through it all he tries to remain positive and said it won’t ruin his love for his neighborhood.

“I’m not going to let one person force me out of a neighborhood in a city that I love,” Channel said. “We should be able to come home and feel safe, period.”

West Linn Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact police. They said the Oregon Department of Justice has also been notified.

