Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.

The D.A.’s office says the child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before quickly being rescued. The child reported having a severe headache and a small red mark on their forehead after the incident.

The attack was captured on TriMet video footage.

Workman was arraigned on Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Interfering with Public Transportation, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

