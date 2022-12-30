1 dead, 1 critical following head-on crash in Clatsop County

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Clatsop County, the Oregon State Police confirms.

OSP says just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5.

Early investigation shows a northbound blue 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV, operated by Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, attempted to pass other northbound vehicles on the Megler bridge when it struck a southbound blue 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV.

Officials say the head-on collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and cause the Xterra to become engulfed in flames. Mandujano Rodriguez was found dead at the scene and the driver of the Ford Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.

