1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”

At this time, Gresham P.D. believes the shooting either occurred in an alleyway or parking lot behind the businesses in the downtown area.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, wearing a dark jacket, potentially driving a dark blue or black sedan.

No further information is available at this time.

