‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft.

According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

With the stolen information, the D.A.’s Office says Barnes would open fraudulent accounts with multiple financial institutions in Oregon and Washington.

Barnes was eventually apprehended for his crimes, while investigators also discovered a firearm with the serial number removed in his possession.

Barnes was charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Identity Theft, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and Obliteration of Identification Numbers on Firearms. He pled guilty Dec. 8 and received a 15-year sentence. Barnes has additional cases pending in Washington, according to the Clackamas County D.A.’s Office.

